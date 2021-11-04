Under Biden’s new bill, millions of undocumented immigrants might be given a path to work.

Democrats added a new component to President Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion social safety net plan that may give the nearly 7 million undocumented immigrants in the United States a road to legal work.

Undocumented immigrants will be allowed to apply for employment and travel permits for five years under the new policy, according to the Associated Press. In addition, the rule would allow the federal government to accept more people into the nation via unused work visas.

Democrats could not include immigration legislation in the package that would be enacted through the reconciliation process, according to the Senate parliamentarian. However, as criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the border grows, many Democrats believe adjustments are required.

According to the Associated Press, Representative Judy Chu, a California Democrat and member of the Progressive Caucus, said, “We have to have something for our immigrants.”

Democrats are hoping that the Senate parliamentarian will accept the new plans in the coming days because they build on existing immigration programs. The president expressed optimism that this version of immigration reform would succeed, allocating $100 billion to the program, potentially bringing the bill’s total cost from $1.75 trillion to $1.85 trillion.

Over 1.4 million migrants have been intercepted by US Customs and Border Patrol at the country’s southwest land border during Biden’s presidency. The surge has been dubbed a catastrophe by Republicans, with governors such as Texas’ Greg Abbott asking for increased enforcement. As a result, several Democrats have criticized the administration’s handling of the situation as a humanitarian failure, with leaders such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez demanding for more relief.

The inclusion of immigration reform in the plan could be a source of contention for West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin, whose vote is required for the bill to pass. Despite Republicans staying united in opposition to the package, Manchin has emphasized collaboration in recent months.

Only migrants with green cards or certain work licenses can legally work in the United States under current legislation. Despite this, the Center for American Progress estimates that undocumented workers account for 4.4 percent of the workforce in the United States. They serve a critical role in various industries, such as agriculture, according to the same paper. This is a condensed version of the information.