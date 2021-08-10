Unbelievable Amount of Amazon Boxes Delivered to Florida House, as seen on video.

This video might just make you feel better if you think you have a shopping issue.

After multiple videos from neighbors inundated TikTok timelines, the sheer amount of products sent to one Florida residence by Amazon stunned TikTok viewers.

Tierra Lopez, @teaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaax, uploaded a video two days ago that It shows Amazon delivery drivers unloading vans full of boxes at a single residence.

“So I come outside to smell the roses and I see this,” she captioned the video, which showed an astounding amount of boxes lined up outside the next-door neighbor’s house.

A second video provided by the same user showed it from a different perspective, with three Amazon delivery vehicles parked outside the house, delivering items to the curb.

Despite the fact that some boxes were hidden, this website computed that there were more than 150 boxes stacked up, with more being unloaded.

If consumers missed those films, her mother’s video may have already appeared on their “For You” sites, providing a different perspective on the situation. @cassie5616’s video of the house has received over two million views in just one day and can be watched here.

She added a photograph to her video of all the delivered boxes spanning the entire front yard, and quipped in the comment, “When that PPP loan drops.”

The drama had been going on for three days, according to a second video supplied by the user, and deliveries were still coming in. A moving truck was seen reversing onto the yard and dumping more boxes on the front lawn of the property.

The Amazon deliveries were still on the lawn, but they had been covered with a blue tarp to keep them safe in the three days since they were delivered.

One user noted that the deliveries appeared to be half Amazon and half third-party.