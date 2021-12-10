Uber is collaborating with Florida authorities to find those who cheated on Grandparents.

Uber is supporting Florida authorities in their search for the people involved for two different incidences of so-called “grandparent scams” involving a 75-year-old man and an 82-year-old woman.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related, but in both cases, the grandparents were told to withdraw money before someone came to collect it using the ride-sharing service.

Detectives in Tampa asked Uber for assistance in the case of a 75-year-old man who was defrauded out of $10,000 after being told that his granddaughter needed the money to get out of jail.

Uber is also assisting the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office in identifying potential suspects in the instance of an 82-year-old woman who was tricked out of $700,000 by a woman posing as her grandchild and a man posing as her lawyer.

In connection with the investigations, Uber said it is collaborating with police who are looking for the names of Uber account holders, credit card information, and ride history.

The scammers told the 82-year-old woman over the summer that her granddaughter was in legal trouble and needed money. She was told to withdraw money from 13 different BB&T locations in the Tampa area.

They urged her to explain to any bank employees who were concerned about the withdrawals that the funds were for home improvements and that her contractors had asked cash payment. She was also taught how to wrap large sums of money in padded envelopes ahead of time for collection.

She eventually gave over large sums of money to couriers via Uber. According to the woman, she did not arrange for the Uber rides herself.

The woman’s attorney has filed a lawsuit against Truist Bank, which was formed by the merger of BB&T and SunTrust. According to the complaint, the bank was irresponsible in enabling the woman to make the big and unusual withdrawals despite the fact that concerns had been raised.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, a North Tampa man was called by someone purporting to be his granddaughter’s lawyer on May 11 and asked to withdraw $10,000.

Initially, he was ordered to go to a bail bondsman, but later, he was told that someone would come to get the money. This is a condensed version of the information.