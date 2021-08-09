Uber Eats driver appears to be stealing from a delivery order in a viral video.

After video appeared online showing him siphoning off part of a customer’s meal with his bare hands, an Uber Eats delivery guy was apparently fired.

User @sarahfromflorida, also known on the app as Sarah, shared the video on TikTok late last week. She added that the clip was shot in the Chicago region by a buddy.

A man sits on a sidewalk with an open paper takeaway bag in front of him in the video. He takes the order out of the box and scoops a bunch of noodles into a reusable container with his bare hands.

The man proceeds with the other food containers in the bag, sprinkling several pieces of what appears to be chicken or another protein over the noodles. The fact that he obviously licks his fingers after taking food from each container and before opening the next one is maybe the most disturbing.

He even tops off the dish of food by pouring a splash of the soup that came with the order into his container.

Before leaving, the man takes out a stapler from his backpack and re-seals the paper bag. The usage of the stapler, Sarah noted in the onscreen text, could indicate that this was “not his first time.”

While the driver isn’t carrying or wearing anything that identifies him as an Uber Eats driver, Sarah explains in a follow-up post that her friend who filmed the footage “did confirm that it wasn’t a canceled order and that it was, in fact, an Uber Eats delivery person, through the restaurant.”

In a statement released to This website on Monday, an Uber spokesperson acknowledged the event, saying, “What’s been described is entirely inappropriate.” The delivery person’s access to the app has been disabled.” The video received nearly a million views in a short time. The film appeared to shock many people, and viewers hurried to the comments area to voice their outrage.

