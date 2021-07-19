U.S. Officials Move to Change ‘Offensive’ Place and Fish Names as Part of a ‘Legacy of Racism’

Democrats in Washington have presented a bill to remove racist or objectionable wording from official place names. Massachusetts Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, as well as Texas Representative Al Green, introduced the Reconciliation in Place Names Act on Friday, which is co-sponsored by 25 other House Democrats.

If passed, the law would allow 1,441 specific locations in the United States to be renamed because their present names are derogatory or contain racial slurs. Geographic characteristics such as woods, bodies of water, and broad stretches of nature would make up the majority of the list.

According to Business Insider, around 600 of these locations contain the N-word in their names, though it is unclear which of these are on the current proposed list. Slurs for Mexican people and Native American women were among the other questionable names reported by the outlet.

In an official statement, Warren stated, “We must immediately cease commemorating the awful legacy of racism and prejudice, which is why I’m introducing the Reconciliation in Place Names Act with my colleagues.”

In his own statement, Green continued, “These phrases are damaging relics from the era of invidious yet lawful discrimination that must be eliminated from public property.” “In a democracy that strives for liberty and fairness for all, racism cannot be accepted, even in geography.”

The bill’s particular mechanism calls for the formation of a planning board comprised of civil rights experts and tribal authorities to oversee the name changes. In deciding on alternate names, the public’s involvement would be sought as well. Suggestions would then be presented to Congress or other governing bodies for approval.

Names aren’t the only things that are being examined. Certain fish species have recently undergone a shift away from naming that has been deemed culturally offensive.

The phrase “Asian carp” is being phased out as a descriptor for invasive fish species by government agencies and other official wildlife groups. According to Yahoo News, the bighead, silver, grass, and black carp species were imported from China in the 1970s “to assist clear sewage and aquaculture ponds of algae, weeds, and parasites.” Since then, the fish has evolved into a. This is a condensed version of the information.