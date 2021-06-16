U.S. Government Is Open, but Flag Day Provides Plenty to Celebrate

Sandwiched between Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, Flag Day isn’t officially a federal holiday. But presidents typically make proclamations on June 14 asking for the display of the U.S. flag, even while the government continues open and the flag itself gains new levels of meaning.

President Joseph R. Biden proclaimed on Friday that Monday will be Flag Day again, and called on Americans to recite the Pledge of Allegiance. More than a century ago, in 1916, Woodrow Wilson chosen the date to honor a time in 1777 when the Second Continental Congress interrupted writing the Articles of Confederation to adopt the first American flag design.

They proposed for 13 red and white stripes and the same number of stars, “white on a blue field, indicating a new constellation.” Today Americans wave a 50-star flag but the stripes remain undisturbed, pointing back to the colonists who rebelled against the British rule. Before the Declaration of Independence, each colony flew its own flag.

It took Congress until 1949 to officially authorize Flag Day with a bill that Harry Truman signed into law.

American University history professor Allan Lichtman told Zenger News that the holiday’s importance is connected to the formation of a common nation in the middle of the Revolutionary War. “This was kind of the first recognition, symbolically, through a flag, that there was now a United States of America, and not simply separate states,” Lichtman said.

The flag has been an unavoidable symbol of that unity during important points in American history, beginning in the War of 1812 when Francis Scott Key saw it flying, in tatters, over Fort McHenry in Baltimore Harbor. The fort had weathered a night-long British attack that Key observed helplessly from a ship carrying a truce mission.

We know the poem he penned aboard that ship, “Defence of Fort McHenry,” as the words to America’s national song.

The U.S. flag is the centerpiece of one of the most printed images in history, Joe Rosenthal’s image of U.S. Marines raising it atop Mount Suribachi on the island of Iwo Jima during World War II. Rosenthal, an Associated Press photographer, was denied for military service because of his bad eyesight. He got the Pulitzer Prize for capturing what few. This is a basic summary.