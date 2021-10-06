U.S. fighter jet crashes in Death Valley National Park, injuring the pilot.

An F/A-18F Super Hornet crashed in Death Valley National Park, California, injuring a Navy pilot.

According to a press release from the Navy, the crash occurred around 3 p.m. on October 4 in a remote area.

The crash did not cause any harm to civilians.

According to Stars and Stripes, the pilot, whose rank and identity have not been revealed, received just minor injuries after being able to evacuate from the plane.

The pilot was rescued by search-and-rescue forces from NAWS China Lake, Fort Irwin Army Base, and the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron (MAWTS) 1 from Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

Following the incident, the pilot was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, for treatment and was released later that night.

The military is presently investigating the incident, and the National Park Service is assisting in the cleanup of the crash site.

According to the Navy, the plane was assigned to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 9 at Naval Air Weapons Station (NAWS) China Lake.

Officials from the Navy and Death Valley National Park have been contacted for more information.

A pilot of an F/A-18E Super Hornet died in a crash in Death Valley National Park in July 2019.

When the plane crashed, Lt. Charles Walker, 33, was on a normal training trip over a canyon about 40 miles north of Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

The National Park Service claimed that seven other people were injured in the crash, all of them were minor. According to an assessment seen by USNI, the Navy discovered the aircraft collided with the canyon wall during low altitude training.

After the pilot was identified, Capt. James Bates, commander of Strike Fighter Wing Pacific, issued a statement saying, “The NAS Lemoore aviation family is grieving the death of one of our own.”

“Lieutenant Walker was a fantastic naval aviator, spouse, and father. He was a vital member of the Vigilante family, and his absence on the flight line will be remembered severely. Our aviators are aware of the dangers of their profession and willingly embrace them in the service of our country.

“The unexpected death of a shipmate and fellow aviator. This is a condensed version of the information.