Tyson Foods requires COVID vaccination for all U.S. employees, yet nearly half have already received the vaccine.

According to the Associated Press, Tyson Foods stated Tuesday that all U.S. employees will be obliged to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, making it one of the first big employers of frontline workers to do so as the Delta variety spreads across the country.

Members of the company’s senior team must be vaccinated by September 24, while the rest of the office staff has until October 1 to do so, according to the company. The frontline workers will have until November 1st, although the details of that requirement are still being worked out with unions.

Since February, the corporation has held more than 100 vaccination events, with slightly under half of its U.S. workforce, or 56,000 employees, having been vaccinated. The corporation intended to continue similar activities and offered a $200 bonus to all front-line employees who received vaccinations.

CEO Donnie King voiced concern about the spread of the more contagious Delta form in a note to staff, emphasizing that the vaccine requirement was necessary to overcome ongoing aversion to vaccinations.

“This was not an easy decision for us to make. “We have spent months persuading our team members to be vaccinated — now, less than half of our team members are vaccinated,” King stated. “We are taking this action today because nothing is more essential than the health and safety of our team members, and we appreciate the job they do every day to help us feed this country and the world.”

Tyson, whose brands include Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm, has faced lawsuits from the relatives of some of its workers after devastating outbreaks of the virus at its plants. The business said in a news release that the number of infections at its facilities is currently low after spending $700 million on worker safety.

Employers are increasingly requiring staff to receive vaccines, angry that vaccination rates have remained stagnant despite months of awareness campaigns, bonuses, time off, and other incentives to get the shots. Other companies, such as the federal government and several state and local governments, require unvaccinated employees to submit to weekly testing.

However, many of the vaccine requirements in the private sector have come from corporations with predominantly office staff who are already heavily vaccinated.

