Two-year-old asthmatic is escorted off a flight and confronted by authorities for not wearing a mask.

A mother and her 2-year-old son were reportedly forced off an American Airlines aircraft earlier this week after the toddler, who suffers from asthma, was unable to comply with the airline’s mask requirement.

Amanda Pendarvis said her son was hyperventilating and that despite showing a flight attendant her son’s negative COVID test, the flight was turned around and the pair, along with Pendarvis’ mother, were escorted off, according to a now-expired Instagram story that was also reposted by a friend on Twitter, the flight was turned around and the pair, along with Pendarvis’ mother, were escorted off, according to National File.

The party was confronted with what looks to be police, according to Pendarvis’ narrative and photographs from the incident shared to social media.

“On Sept. 13, American Airlines flight 1284 returned to the gate prior to departure from Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) to deplane a party that refused to comply with crew member instructions to remain seated while on an active taxiway and to wear face coverings securely over their nose and mouth,” according to Curtis Blessing, an American Airlines spokesperson. “All people were rebooked for travel on the next flight to Colorado Springs (COS) after agreeing to follow procedures put in place for the safety of our customers and crew.”

After the party deplaned, Blessing said they were greeted by the “Customer Care staff.”

On her Instagram post, Pendarvis described the encounter as “the most humiliating/traumatizing experience,” adding that the flight attendant stepped on the intercom and told other passengers, “I’m sorry for the delay, but we are dealing with a non-compliant traveler.”

“At no time was it made clear to our staff members that a member of the party was having an asthma attack,” Blessing adds.

“All individuals two and older must wear a face covering at all times while indoors at the airport and on board, in compliance with directives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Transportation Security Administration (TSA),” Blessing added. “Individuals with impairments may be given limited exemptions to the face covering restriction if they make a request to our Special Assistance team at least 72 hours prior to departure.”

A negative COVID-19 test done within three days of departure would be required for these exemptions, as well as confirmation from a licensed health care physician. This is a condensed version of the information.