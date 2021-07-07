Two women have been arrested for stealing a $10,000 French Bulldog puppy.

Local law police said that two ladies were arrested after reportedly attempting to steal a French bulldog worth several thousand dollars.

According to KTRK, the alleged theft occurred at the Petland Woodlands store in Shenandoah, Texas, at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.

“They quickly snatched the dog and rushed out the door,” Petland Woodlands manager Andrew Jones told the publication. “[The two women] asked to see a French bulldog, which we permitted them to see per our process, and they immediately took the dog and ran out the door,” Jones said.

Mario, a 10-week-old French bulldog valued at $11,499, according to the Shenandoah Police Department, was the stolen puppy, according to The Washington Post.

Debi Pierce, a pet counselor at the Petland Woodlands, told the publication, “They’re really popular, very smart and bright.” “They’re worn by a lot of celebrities, so they could be seen as a status symbol.”

Mario isn’t the only French bulldog to be kidnapped in recent months. Two males attacked an amputee in June, seeking to steal his bulldog. A 10-month-old puppy had been kidnapped in California at gunpoint the month before. Lady Gaga was also a victim of dognappers in February, who shot her dog walker and took two of her prized dogs, each valued over $100,000.

The dognapping was also captured on store surveillance footage, according to KRTK. Two women left the store peacefully, one of whom is clutching the French bulldog at her waist. Several store personnel pursue them a short time later. Outdoor surveillance footage shows the two women fleeing the establishment rapidly as soon as they leave, with three personnel after them.

Jones informed KTRK that the employees instantly reported the incident to the Shenandoah Police Department, along with a description of their Chrysler PT Cruiser. Officers later discovered the women attempting to reattach the license plates they had taken off in preparation for the crime.

Jones told KTRK, “They were smart enough to take off the license plate but not smart enough to wait until they were further away before putting it back on.”

The two women were brought into jail immediately after the dog was taken from the business on Monday, according to the Shenandoah Police Department’s Facebook page.