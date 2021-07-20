Two Virginia police officers could be fired as a result of ‘inappropriate’ TikTok videos.

After reportedly sharing “inappropriate” comedy videos on TikTok that appeared to mock bigotry, two police officers in Crewe, Virginia, are facing possible termination.

According to local news site WRIC, police officers Caleb Lafferty and Rondell White may lose their jobs after the town’s new police chief declared the videos violated the department’s social media policy.

The films show a racially charged incident between Lafferty, a white police, and White, a black officer. According to an Inside Edition story, Lafferty is shown on the recordings wearing a mask that mimics that of the Ku Klux Klan, while White raises a gun at him.

Lafferty then removes the mask and curses at White for pointing his rifle, explaining that he was wearing the mask because of the COVID-19 epidemic. The two are then seen debating about whether or not to wear the face mask.

The videos, according to the two cops, were created to expose prejudice through the use of “black comedy.” Despite the fact that the videos were removed at the request of a former police chief many months ago, the officers are now facing termination under the department’s new leadership, according to WRIC.

“With the way things are going right now with, I think, racism and everything,” White said at a Crewe Town Council meeting on Monday, “we’re trying to show people that, you know, various cultures can come together, we can have fun, we can have a little black humor.”

Both cops have been placed on paid administrative leave while the town council holds a series of hearings to decide whether the videos were sufficient grounds for dismissal.

The town council said during a hearing on Monday that the cops would be given time to locate an attorney before the next meeting, according to WRIC.

Over a dozen individuals went up at the Crewe Police Department on Monday to demonstrate their support for Lafferty and White, arguing that the recordings should not be grounds for dismissal.

“It breaks my heart to watch two police officers who care deeply about this town lose their lives over something as frivolous as stand-up comedy. This is a condensed version of the information.