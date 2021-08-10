Two trucking companies have been sued in connection with an Alabama crash that killed ten people, including eight children.

According to the Associated Press, lawyers for the driver of a van for a girls home in Alabama filed a federal lawsuit on June 19 against two trucking companies and a driver involved in a disaster that killed ten persons, including eight children.

Candice Gulley, director of the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, lost two of her own children and two nephews in the vehicle during the catastrophic incident on Interstate 65. Her lawsuit, which names Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport of California, Asmat Express of Georgia, and an Asmat Express driver, details her attempts to save the children, aged 3 to 17, from the flaming truck. During the crash, a Tennessee man and his daughter died in different vehicles.

The lawsuit, which was filed on Friday, stated, “All of the children were murdered by the fire.”

Greg Allen, Gulley’s attorney, stated that the accident “should never have happened.”

According to the lawsuit, Hansen & Adkins failed to stop in traffic, hit a sport-utility vehicle, and entered Gulley’s lane when she was travelling in the left lane of the interstate. The Asmat Express vehicle then struck her vehicle from behind.

Gulley’s desperate struggle to extricate victims from the debris is recounted in the federal case, which demands an undisclosed amount of money.

Gulley was pulled from the collapsed van by others and raced about trying to help children escape the flaming vehicle, according to the suit, but due to the flames and wreckage, no one could be saved.

Gulley allegedly sustained burns, bruises, and extreme emotional and mental pain, according to the lawsuit. On June 19, remnants of a tropical storm passed over the area during the collision.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recognized Hansen & Adkins Auto Transport of California and Asmat Express of Clarkston, Georgia, as being involved in the collision. It also mentioned Mamuye Ayane Takelu, an Asmat driver.

While Hansen & Adkins has declined to comment on the crash’s specifics, Asmat has yet to reply to requests for comment. Neither the firm nor the driver filed a response in court right away.

Plaintiffs include the parents or personal representatives of four other children slain in the van, in addition to Gulley and her husband Tommy Gulley, who lost two children.

