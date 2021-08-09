Two tropical systems are aiming for Florida as the state grapples with a COVID outbreak.

If it isn’t one thing, it is something else for Florida this summer. There are two weather patterns in the Atlantic Ocean that could turn into tropical depressions this week as the state fights with record numbers of COVID-19 illnesses with the lurking Delta variant. And both of them may have their sights set on Florida.

Elsa, a Category 1 hurricane that skirted the western portion of the state before dropping and smashing the shore as a high-level tropical storm, hit the state in 2021.

On Sunday evening, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that two systems in the eastern Atlantic might develop into tropical depressions and then tropical storms. There is no certainty about the cone’s path beyond the next five days, but their current positions—both east and south of the Lesser Antilles—could set them up for landfalls along the Gulf of Mexico’s border with the United States if meteorological patterns and ocean temperatures dictate it.

According to the hurricane center’s 8 p.m. update, the nearest system was about 400 miles east-southeast of the Leeward Islands. Sunday’s report For the time being, the system is causing a swath of “disorganized showers and thunderstorms,” according to the NHC.

The forecast stated, “However, environmental circumstances are predicted to be conducive to modest development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could emerge while the low moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph.”

By late Monday or early Tuesday, this system could reach the Lesser Antilles, possibly even Puerto Rico, with torrential rains as the main feature.

By the middle of the week, it might have reached Hispaniola, if not Cuba, putting the storm on track to make landfall in Florida by the weekend.

The second system is located a bit further out in the Atlantic Ocean and has a 40% chance of developing into a tropical storm in the next five days, with a 30% chance of developing in 48 hours—or Tuesday evening.

“Despite the fact that environmental conditions appear to be only marginally favorable for development, this system might potentially develop into a tropical depression later this week as it moves west-southwest or west at roughly 10 mph,” the weather agency stated.

That storm could follow the same path as the previous disturbance.

