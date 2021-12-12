Two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Joe Biden’s handling of inflation, according to a new poll.

Biden’s job approval rating behind on a number of critical problems, including gun violence, crime, and the economic recovery, according to an ABC/Ipsos poll conducted on December 10 and 11.

More than two-thirds of respondents (69%) disapprove of Biden’s handling of inflation, which has reached its highest level in nearly 40 years. Only 28% of those polled approved of Biden’s handling of the situation.

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Republicans (94 percent) are unhappy with Biden’s handling of inflation. However, only a tiny majority of Democrats (54%) approve, according to the poll.

According to the study, more over half of Americans (57%) disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economic recovery, while 41% favor.

On the topic of the coronavirus epidemic, Biden is performing marginally better. Although his approval rating on the issue is at its lowest point in ABC/Ipsos polling since he took office, the survey found that more respondents approved than disapproved of Biden’s handling of the pandemic—53 percent to 45 percent.

It comes as recent polls suggest that high costs, inflation, and the pandemic are the top concerns for the majority of Americans.

A Monmouth University poll released earlier this week found that 3 out of 10 respondents consider everyday bills or inflation to be the most pressing problem for their household right now.

And nearly half (46 percent) believed the federal government’s actions were to blame, regardless of which topic they selected as their main concern.

In a statement, Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute, stated, “Concerns about inflation have taken center stage in discussions around America’s kitchen tables.” “As one might anticipate, many people point the finger directly at Washington.” Biden claims that his Build Back Better Act, which passed the House and is awaiting a Senate vote, will assist to mitigate the effects of inflation.

On Friday, he added, “If you look at what most people are saying—most experts are saying: This Build Back Better package will not boost inflation; it will decrease inflation.”

