Two-thirds of American Olympic medalists are female, among other startling statistics from Tokyo.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were held, and they have officially come to an end. The United States, unsurprisingly, won the overall medals race with 113, 25 more than China. The United States won enough gold medals in a surprise late surge to surpass China, 39-38, in the medal count.

The United States sent the most athletes to these Summer Games of any country. However, it was the American ladies that shone the brightest.

Women’s teams and individuals earned 24 of the 39 gold medals won by the United States, including five in track and field. If the softball team (silver) had defeated Japan in the gold medal game, or if the favored US women’s soccer team (bronze) had won, or if gymnast Simone Biles had won half of what she predicted, or if swimmer Katie Ledecky had won more gold medals as expected, the number may have been greater.

The women’s indoor volleyball team swept Brazil in the gold medal match on Sunday morning, giving the United States its final gold. It’s the first time the US women have won an Olympic gold medal in this event.

The American women would have finished fourth in gold medals if they were their own country, after the United States, China, and Japan.

Gold medals have been earned. — United States of America (overall) China (number 38) Japan (#27) Women’s United States of America (Women’s United States of America) ( 22 — The United Kingdom Russian Olympic Committee (Russian Olympic Committee) (Russian Olympic Committee) (Russian Olympic Australia (number 17) 15 — Men from the United States

Between athletes and coaches, the Pac-12 Conference won 17 gold medals, which would have ranked the conference sixth in the medal standings by country. The real number of gold medals won is substantially higher, but those numbers are combined into one medal won since numerous competitors in one sport, such as women’s water polo, compete in the same event.

The Conference would have placed sixth in the overall medal tally if it had been a country.

https://t.co/2rGTA5roOs

Individual medals won by Pac-12 athletes as part of the same relay, boat, or team count as one collective medal in the medal standings.)

pic.twitter.com/onnfHibey8 #OlympiansMadeHere

— August 8, 2021, Pac-12 Conference (@pac12)

More stats from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics: 626 — Total number of athletes on Team USA 193 — Returning Olympians for the United States

Team USA earned 39 gold medals out of a total of 41. This is a condensed version of the information.