Two Republicans join Democrats in voting to censure Gosar over the AOC video.

The House of Representatives has censured Republican Congressman Paul Gosar for a graphic animated video he uploaded on social media depicting him assassinating Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, invoking the powerful sanction power for only the 24th time in congressional history.

The resolution demands for the Arizona lightning rod to be publicly chastised on the House floor and removed from his two committee assignments, House Oversight and Reform and the Committee on Natural Resources.

The only Republicans who voted with Democrats in favor were Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney and Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger. Representative David Joyce, an Ohio Republican, voted “present” instead of taking a side. The last time a member of Congress was censured was in 2010, when then-Representative Charlie Rangel, a New York Democrat, was found guilty of ethics offenses. Rangel stepped down as a member of Congress in 2017.

Gosar’s face is poorly spliced into sequences from Attack on Titan in the cartoon hero’s role in the minute-and-a-half anime video that was posted to Gosar’s Twitter and Instagram accounts on November 7. The Gosar figure slices the throat of a monster, and Ocasio-visage Cortez’s is edited onto its body at one point. The anime scenes are intercut with images of immigrants crossing the southern border of the United States.

“Are there any anime fans here?” Along with the video, Gosar tweeted.

He then took it down, claiming that it was only meant to be symbolic and not a call to violence.

New York’s Ocasio-Cortez pleaded with her colleagues to criticize Gosar, stressing that she hasn’t heard directly from Gosar or House GOP leadership about the event.

"Our work here is important, and our example is important. "There is meaning in our service, and as leaders in this society, when we instigate violence by portrayals against our colleagues, it leads to bloodshed in this country," Ocasio-Cortez said on the House floor before the vote. "That is where, regardless of party, identity, or ideology, we must draw the line." In his remarks, Gosar did not mention Ocasio-Cortez or express regret. He said the video had been "mischaracterized" after it was posted by an unknown staffer. "I pulled the cartoon down voluntarily—not because it was a threat in and of itself, but because some people believed it was," Gosar added. "Out of compassion for those who were offended in general,.