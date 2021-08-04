Two people were killed by a train at a memorial for a man who was also killed by a train.

According to The Charlotte Observer, two men were killed by a Lynx light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina on Tuesday morning during a memorial for a family member who had also been slain by a Lynx train the week before.

Pablo Tiquiram Us, 29, and Jose Chilambalam Tiquiram Us, 20, were walking north on the southbound tracks when they were struck by a southbound Lynx Blue Line train, according to the publication. According to multiple sources, the train was immediately stopped by the operator.

At 5:10 a.m., police received a call indicating the pedestrians had been hit. They discovered Pablo and Jose laying beside the rails when they arrived, and a medic pronounced both victims dead on the spot.

The two guys were attempting to arrange a memorial for Baltazar Tiquiram Us, who had also been murdered by a Lynx Blue Line train one week prior, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Deputies with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) received a complaint at 9:50 p.m. on July 26 about a collision involving a Toyota Tundra and a northbound Lynx Blue Line train, according to a news release. Baltazar, the Toyota’s driver, allegedly “drove around the crossing arms and into the route of the Light Rail train, resulting in the crash.”

The train operator sounded the horn as it approached the crossing, according to CMPD, and the crossing arms’ warning lights were “functioning and flashing.”

Baltazar died at the spot, and a passenger, who has not been identified, was brought to the hospital with critical injuries. None of the four passengers aboard the train were injured.

“It’s a common question…’How did you be hit by a train?’ They’re quite loud, they create a lot of noise, they’re very heavy, and they blow their horn,” Margaret Cannell, executive director of the non-profit Operation Lifesaver, told Fox 46 Charlotte. “You can’t count on hearing a train all of the time. They’re a lot quieter until they’re close to you.”

Cannell told the television station that trains aren’t meant to make fast stops, in addition to being quiet.

“The light rail system in Charlotte, for example, is 600 feet long. “That’s the equivalent of two football fields for a train to come to a halt,” she explained. “It will be too late by the time they notice you.”

There were 42 highway-rail accidents, according to Operation Lifesaver. This is a condensed version of the information.