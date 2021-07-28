Two people have died and 42 people have been injured as a result of an acid leak at LyondellBasell.

On Tuesday evening, two workers died as a result of a chemical leak at a LyondellBasell Industries factory. The event injured 42 others, with six of them being taken to a local hospital.

At before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officials from the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to a chemical leak at a LyondellBasell factory in the 1500 block of Miller Cut Off Road in La Porte, Texas.

According to a statement from LyondellBasell, crews rushing to the plant discovered two employees had died, while six others were evacuated to a local hospital after sustaining burns in the event.

The fire marshal’s office reported that 42 employees were being treated in total, with injuries ranging from critical to minor, and that the chemical company had accounted for all personnel affected by the event.

According to the government, it conducted interviews with facility employees and swiftly established that no explosion or fire occurred during the breach.

They’ve already turned the inquiry over to Constable Phil Sandlin of Harris County Precinct 8, “who is the entity having jurisdiction surrounding this event.”

According to local station KHOU 11, LyondellBasell confirmed in a statement on Tuesday evening that the facility had a chemical leak of glacial acetic acid, which is used to create medical supplies and food-grade vinegar.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the La Porte Office of Emergency Management stated that the leak will have no affect on the local neighborhood.

The incident occurred while the unit was shut down for routine maintenance, according to LyondellBasell, who also stated that it had been stopped and that a clean-up was underway.

Harris County Fire Marshal Laurie L. Christensen said that a hazmat team from the agency will be completing extra checks at the site in a press conference held approximately 10:20 p.m. on Tuesday.

During the conference, Christensen said, “Please put the families of these victims and those who have been injured in your prayers.” “This is going to be a long night,” says the narrator. This investigation is only getting started.”

"We are saddened to confirm two contractors were fatally injured in this incident," LyondellBasell said in a statement to Click2Houston. There are five contractors and a LyondellBasell representative.