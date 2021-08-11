Two people have been charged with sex crimes in Chicago after a 15-year-old was discovered dead in an alley.

According to NBC Chicago, a Chicago man and woman were recently arrested and charged with sex offenses after the body of a 15-year-old kid was discovered dead in an alley.

According to an Oak Park Police Department news statement, the two suspects were apprehended on Tuesday, just days after the teen’s body was discovered on Saturday.

Sergio Hernandez, 40, of the 3100 block of N. Austin Boulevard, and Joslia Williams, 18, of the 1700 block of Menard Avenue, were the suspects, according to authorities.

Hernandez was charged with criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, and concealing a death, according to police. Williams faces charges of child pornography and death concealment.

According to the Oak Park Police Department, Hernandez and Williams were arrested and transferred to the Cook County Jail, where they are being held “in lieu of a $500,000 bond each.”

Hernandez and Williams were apprehended barely three days after a body was discovered in an alley near the 200 block of North Taylor Avenue.

The first incident that led to the suspects’ arrest occurred on Saturday at 8:30 a.m. local time, when cops got reports of “a person down.”

Officers discovered the body of a 15-year-old teen in the alley when they arrived. The man was declared dead at the scene by “Oak Park firefighter/paramedics who had arrived to the call along with Police,” according to the news release.

The Cook County Medical Examiner then took the victim’s body to examine the cause of death, according to police.

The deceased’s identity has not been revealed. “She had been reported missing to Chicago Police at around 11:30 a.m. on the same day her body was discovered,” the victim was described as a 15-year-old female.

Because toxicology reports are still waiting, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has yet to determine the cause and manner of the victim’s death.

The Oak Park Police Department stated, “No additional facts concerning the inquiry are known.”

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information about the crime to come forward as they continue their investigation. They can phone the Oak Park Police Department at 708-434-1636 and remain anonymous. They are also capable of doing so.