Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a 9-year-old girl partially paralyzed.

After a gunshot on Saturday night, a 9-year-old child was seriously injured and partially paralyzed. Around 10 p.m., the daughter, Estrella Sosa, and her mother, Retona Sosa, 41, were driving back to their house in Pembroke, North Carolina, when their vehicle was fired upon by a group of persons.

The mother sustained minor injuries on her arm, but she is expected to heal fully. When the daughter arrived at UNC Hospital for care, she was in critical condition.

Estrella Sosa’s grandmother, Regina Maldonado, told local television station WTVD that she was first placed on a ventilator but was subsequently taken off once she was able to breathe on her own. She’s still bleeding and largely paralyzed on her right side, so she’ll have a long road to rehabilitation ahead of her.

“’Grandma, please don’t let me die,’ my granddaughter said. Please don’t let me pass away. Is this a dream? I can’t believe what I’m hearing. Is it possible that I’m dreaming?’ According to Maldonado.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office stated on Monday that two suspects had been apprehended in connection with the shooting. For their claimed roles in the event, Christian K. Locklear, 21, of Pembroke, and an unknown 16-year-old from Lumberton were arrested. Locklear is currently being held on a secured bail of $1.5 million.

Two other suspects in the shooting are being sought by authorities, both of whom are believed to be minors. At this moment, it is unknown how many of the suspects wanted in the case actually shot a weapon at the Sosas’ vehicle.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins of Robeson County said in a statement that “senseless acts such as this tragic incident cannot be condoned.” “It’s beyond comprehension to fire indiscriminately at a moving vehicle for no apparent reason. Any resident in this county should feel comfortable when traveling. I take issue with youngsters with firearms being permitted to roam at will while accompanied by an adult who appears to have no respect for human life, and they will be held accountable. I’m just grateful that no one was killed, but the victims’ memories will be tarnished for the rest of their lives.”

Maldonado said, "Please turn yourself in." "Do the right thing. We are aware of your identity. All we want is that you come forward and turn yourself in. This isn't right. My grandchildren.