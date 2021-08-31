Two people are killed as a Mississippi highway collapses.

A highway collapsed in Mississippi, killing two individuals.

According to WKRG, both lanes of Highway 26 collapsed west of Lucedale, killing two persons and wounding up to ten more.

On the scene, rescue personnel and emergency services are looking for anybody who may be trapped.

After making landfall on Sunday, Hurricane Ida pounded the region, prompting the Mississippi Highway Patrol to advise citizens not to travel unless absolutely essential.

“Law enforcement and road crews are inspecting the state of the roads and bridges. Please do not travel unless absolutely required. In a Facebook post, the agency stated that “some of our routes are still impassable.”

“Louisiana citizens and response teams will be driving the west and southbound lanes on our Mississippi highway and interstate systems for the next few days. Give yourself plenty of time and leave early in case of delays if you must travel.”

After passing across the region on Sunday with winds of up to 150 mph, Hurricane Ida knocked out electricity to more than a million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi.

By late Monday, the storm had been downgraded to a tropical depression, but forecasters warned of severe rain and flooding.

President Joe Biden held a video meeting with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, as well as mayors from the cities and parishes hardest hit by Hurricane Ida, on Monday to get an update on the storm’s effects.

According to a White House briefing, he also outlined how the federal government can help.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.