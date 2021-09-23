Two months after escaping the slaughterhouse, runaway ‘Barney the Bull’ was apprehended.

More than two months after escaping from a slaughterhouse on Long Island, New York, a fugitive bull named Barney was apprehended on Wednesday.

Barney was seized by Mike Stura, the creator of Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue, at roughly 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to a press statement released on Facebook by the Suffolk County SPCA.

Stura used a coral and a feeder to entice Barney to a “former duck farm located on Barnes Road in Moriches,” according to the press release.

Barney is on his way to Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey. According to the Suffolk County SPCA, the sanctuary is a “232-acre farm holding numerous rescued and injured animals.”

According to the news release, “Suffolk County SPCA Chief Roy Gross would like to express his gratitude to the Suffolk County Police Department and Suffolk County Police Aviation for their support throughout this process.” “They made all department resources available, including helicopters, drones, and digital signs alerting cars to use caution on Sunrise Highway,” says the statement.

“The Suffolk County SPCA was the main agency in coordinating the activities of the rescue groups,” the statement said. Our large animal veterinarian from the SPCA was also available. We put up banners all around the neighborhood telling homeowners to be cautious and to notify authorities as soon as possible.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and concern, as well as the rescue groups who supported us during this ordeal.”

On July 20, Barney, who weighed around 1,500 pounds, fled the Long Island slaughterhouse by busting through a fence. The Suffolk County SPCA says he was observed “running through a residential neighborhood in the Moriches/Mastic area.”

“After months on the run, the fugitive bull that grabbed the hearts of Suffolk locals and acquired a national following has been recovered safe and sound!” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone stated on Facebook. Barney is on his way to the Skyland Animal Sanctuary in New Jersey, where he will spend the remainder of his days.”

“Including the Suffolk County Police Department, and thanks to the Animal Rescue groups who never gave up hope,” Bellone expressed gratitude to all who assisted in the search for Barney. While we will miss Barney, we wish him well in his new home in New Jersey.”

