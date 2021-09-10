Two months after declaring independence from COVID-19, Biden reverses his position on vaccine mandates.

President Joe Biden’s administration has reversed its position on a federal vaccine mandate, two months after declaring independence from COVID-19 in a speech.

On Thursday, Biden issued a directive forcing all government employees to be vaccinated within the next several months or risk losing their jobs. His administration would also make it mandatory for federal contractors to vaccinate their personnel. According to the Associated Press, the mandate impacts approximately 100 million Americans.

The administration’s earlier stance was reversed with this move. Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, was asked in July if the federal government should intervene and impose vaccine mandates. Such mandates, according to Psaki, are “not the federal government’s role.”

“Well, I believe the question here is — first, that is not the duty of the federal government; that is the role that institutions, private-sector enterprises, and others may play,” she explained. “That is, without a doubt, appropriate. Local communities will also take the necessary precautions to protect the people in their neighborhoods.”

Biden gave a speech on July 4th “celebrating Independence Day independence from COVID-19.” Psaki claimed on Thursday that the proclamation was “not premature,” blaming the current predicament on unvaccinated Americans.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, stated in late July that there will be no nationwide mandate for Americans to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine. She made no mention of the potential of the government establishing national mandates for federal employees and federal contractors.

