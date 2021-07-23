Two men are seen casually taking items from a TJ Maxx store in California.

A video has surfaced of two men brazenly walking out of a TJ Maxx store in California with a huge amount of what appear to be stolen merchandise.

Last week, the video was shared on Instagram, where it has already been viewed over 10,000 times.

During the video, one man is seen lugging a large bag and numerous pairs of pants, while another man is seen carrying armfuls of garments and a large bag. After allegedly snatching the products, both males nonchalantly walked out of the Granada Hills TJ Maxx store.

The person who was documenting the incident followed the couple outside and recorded them leaving.

“How are you guys doing?” “Says the man who is filming.” “I’m interested in seeing how far you guys can go.”

Eventually, the two get into a black car and drive away.

The guy who filmed the video, who did not want to be identified, told KABC, “I kept my distance for safety concerns.” “My main goal was to get a license plate number, but I got lost behind the SUV and couldn’t find them.

“I had to take a step back in case they were expecting me. Sadly, they were able to get into their vehicle, which was parked some far away, and drive away.”

