Two men are accused of kidnapping and murdering a man after learning that he sexually abused a 6-year-old child.

Two men might face the death penalty for the death of an Arkansas man they think sexually molested a young girl when she was six years old.

After the victim, Richard Phillips’ body was discovered in the woods, Daniel Blanks, 43, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Reginald Baker, 40, of Seligman, Missouri, were charged with capital murder, kidnapping, and burglary. After a teenage girl allegedly informed them Phillips sexually abused her when she was younger, the two allegedly stormed into Phillips’ Springdale, Arkansas house, police said they were outraged.

According to court records, the girl was at a party with all three men when she told Baker what had transpired. Baker apparently became enraged and stated he wanted to kill Phillips, but the girl was able to calm him down and he reportedly vowed not to injure Phillips, according to the report.

According to the complaint, Baker, Phillips’ ex-boyfriend, and Blanks allegedly broke into Phillips’ home on November 23, nearly a month after the party, and beat him senseless before taking his body out of the residence. Two males were seen pulling an unconscious victim into the bed of a pickup truck on security camera footage from the apartment.

The youngster who was allegedly assaulted by Phillips apparently called her family after the attack and said Phillips was dead and “where he should be.” She allegedly also gave them photos from the crime site, which she claimed she did because she thought they needed to know what happened to Phillips.

Messages between her and Baker discussing Phillips’ kidnapping were apparently discovered on her phone, although Baker denied being involved.

Baker and Blanks were caught in Oklahoma while sitting in Baker’s truck. Blanks’ truck was parked nearby and matched the one seen on the victim’s security camera. Police allegedly discovered blood in Blanks’ car and a shotgun in Baker’s truck when checking the vehicles.

A party of hunters discovered a naked man body the next day in the Mark Twain National Forest. The hunters did not approach the body because it was “clearly deceased,” but instead reported what they saw to the police department. This is a condensed version of the information.