Two McDonald’s employees are charged after a mother discovers drugs in her child’s Happy Meal.

Last week, a mother in Auburn, Maine, was taken aback when she discovered Suboxone in her child’s Happy Meal box after leaving the restaurant.

Suboxone dropped into the box by accident, according to authorities, but two McDonald’s staff have reportedly been sacked and charged. They are scheduled to appear in court on November 3rd, according to police.

Auburn Police said in a statement on their official Facebook page that on June 30, investigators received a call from a mother who said she found Suboxone in her 11-year-old son’s Happy Meal box. Police identified the employee responsible for the event after conducting a “extensive assessment” of the store’s video footage.

According to authorities, the employee had Suboxone in his shirt pocket while cooking the meal, as evidenced by surveillance footage. When he bent over to get something from the counter, the Suboxone slipped into the Happy Meal box unnoticed, along with a Bic pen. According to police, the employee did not detect the missing Suboxone until the matter was brought to the store’s attention.

Despite the fact that the Happy Meal event was unintentional, the two employees involved were fired and charged because one of them had illegally purchased Suboxone from another employee earlier in the shift.

Michael Sevey, 43, was charged with Unlawful Possession of Schedule (W) Drugs, Class D, and Mariah Grant, 29, was charged with Unlawful Trafficking in Scheduled Drugs (W), Class B, by Auburn Police.

McDonald’s management, according to police, cooperated with their inquiry.

McDonald’s management has been contacted for comment by this publication.

Suboxone is a medicine that contains two ingredients: buprenorphine and naloxone. It is intended to aid people who are addicted to opioids. Only doctors with the “X-waiver,” a specific certificate from the Department of Health and Human Services, could prescribe the medicine in the past.

Many people feel that this waiver hindered many people from seeking treatment, which could be one of the reasons why Suboxone is so widely available on the underground market. Those who buy the substance illegally, on the other hand, aren’t looking to get high; rather, they’re looking for relief from opiate withdrawal, according to Addiction Center.

