Two little girls’ bodies were pulled from a Florida canal.

Two bodies were discovered in a canal in Lauderhill, Florida, on Tuesday, prompting an investigation into possible homicide. At least one of the girls was said to be between the ages of ten and thirteen.

The body of the first girl was discovered in the afternoon outside a condominium in Lauderhill, just outside of Fort Lauderdale.

When Lawna Johnson, 51, saw the body, she was sitting by the water.

“As soon as I got close to it, I remarked, ‘It’s a young girl.’ Johnson informed WSVN that she was wearing no shoes and only a top and shorts. “I was taken aback. I went completely still. I started crying. I’m not going to just walk away from it. I’m just glad I went out to find out what it was.”

According to police, the girl was dressed in jean shorts and a gray top with the word “Dance” printed across it in rainbow script.

During a press briefing, Lauderhill Police Lt. Michael Santiago remarked, “It’s a very complicated case with a lot of moving elements.”

Police claimed that no parents had come forward to report a missing child as of late Tuesday night, and the Tampa Bay Times reported that authorities did not suspect foul play at first since the first body exhibited no indications of trauma.

Neighbors had reportedly told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel that the first child had been seen on Monday with another girl about her age.

On Tuesday afternoon, police went door-to-door asking residents if they knew the little girl. Officer Santiago announced during the news conference that they believe they have identified the first girl, but have not been able to confirm.

By 8:45 p.m. local time, the Tampa Bay Times reported that police received a 911 call that a second body had been found in the canal. The second child was found not far from where the first had been.

Amon Hilt, a father of three daughters, told WSVN that he found the second girl’s body after he came home Tuesday night.

"I had came from my friend's house, and my other friend had said, 'Hey man, there's a body in the lake,'" Hilt said. "I was like, 'Yeah, I heard about it.' He was like, 'No, there's a body in the lake right now,' so I was like, 'What?' I went.