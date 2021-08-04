Two lawyers have been ordered to pay legal fees for Dominion Voting Systems, while others are involved in an election lawsuit.

According to the Associated Press, a judge has ordered two Colorado lawyers to pay legal expenses to Dominion Voting Systems, Facebook, and others mentioned in their class-action complaint alleging that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against former President Donald Trump.

According to Federal Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter’s decision, attorneys Gary D. Fielder and Ernest J. Walker must pay the legal fees of defendants Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s creator, and elected officials in four swing states who were named in their previously dismissed action. Their lawsuit was based on Trump and his followers’ claims that the election, which confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory, was rigged. Some of the conspiracies involved Dominion Voting Systems in Denver.

“The lawsuit inserted or repeated extraordinarily incendiary and harmful charges into the public record that may have jeopardized people’s safety,” Neureiter said. “Doing so without a legitimate legal foundation or a thorough independent examination into the facts was the height of irresponsibility.”

Fielder and Walker said they were protecting democracy during a court hearing last month.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The misinformation it repeated, as well as threats against election and Dominion officials, fueled the Jan. 6 insurgency, according to Neureiter.

Other than penalizing lawyers who file bogus claims, there are few options for combating them. The presidential election was subjected to numerous audits and recounts, but no substantial fraud was discovered. Even Trump’s own administration proclaimed the election to be free and fair.

That didn’t stop Trump and his supporters from filing dozens of lawsuits and insisting that the contest was stolen from him, a deception that sparked the Jan. 6 protests at the US Capitol. Trump and his allies lost more than 50 election cases in the end.

Fielder and Walker had no ties to other Trump lawyers, such as Sidney Powell, who is one of several Trump-supporting lawyers facing punishment for a failed lawsuit challenging the election results in Michigan.