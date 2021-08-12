Two hikers were injured by a grizzly bear attack.

A grizzly bear attacked and injured two hikers in Montana on Tuesday after they came upon the bear and its cubs.

The hikers were strolling in the Bear Creek area of the Madison Range southeast of Ennis in the evening and had a dog with them when they were approached.

The two men were able to use bear spray and leave the area with minor injuries as the bear attacked.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) officials reported by the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, the attack was most likely defensive in character.

They advised people not to approach bears and added, “Activities that are purposely silent or fast moving, such as hunting, mountain biking, or trail running, put individuals at increased risk of encountering a bear,” according to the paper.

The grizzly bear is Montana’s official animal, and while the species is generally found in the state’s western regions, the FWP reports that they are increasingly wandering locations they haven’t visited in years. The majority of the state is home to black bears.

Black bears are typically larger than grizzly bears. In the lower 48 states, males weigh 400 to 500 pounds on average, whereas females weigh less. When standing on their hind legs, adults can reach heights of more than eight feet.

They are not only powerful, but also swift. Grizzly bears may reach speeds of up to 35 mph when running.

The route closest to the attack on Tuesday was blocked on Wednesday, according to FWP authorities, and warning signs had been placed on other neighboring trails.

The FWP recommends that individuals carry EPA-approved bear spray and know how to use it under the “Bear Aware” section of their website, but notes that preventing a conflict is easier than dealing with one. Feeding bears is also prohibited in Montana.

Other suggestions include traveling in groups and keeping people together, particularly children; making noise wherever possible to avoid surprise a bear; avoiding carcasses; avoiding traveling at night, morning, or twilight; and keeping food and anything scented out of tents. More advice can be found on the FWP website.

Grizzly bears are designated as endangered in the lower 48 states. This is a condensed version of the information.