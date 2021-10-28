Two-fifths of Americans believe in ghosts and demons.

According to a recent YouGov poll conducted in the run-up to Halloween, two out of every five Americans believe ghosts and demons exist and aren’t merely fictional characters in books and movies.

The poll, which was conducted between October 8 and 12, polled 1,000 adults in the United States.

According to the study, 43 percent of Americans believe in demons, while 41% believe in ghosts.

Some 39% of Americans say they don’t believe in devils, while 18% aren’t sure. In addition, 39% stated they don’t believe in ghosts, while 20% said they weren’t sure.

Rather than wolves and vampires, Americans were significantly more prone to believe in demons and ghosts. Werewolves are believed by 9% of those polled, while vampires are believed by 8%. Meanwhile, 31% believe in the existence of “other supernatural beings.”

Americans with post-graduate degrees were found to be less inclined to believe in ghosts and other monsters, according to the poll. Only 28 people in the group believed in ghosts. Americans with a post-graduate education were likewise less likely to believe in devils, with 31% believing in them.

Some of the believers claimed to have seen the monster or supernatural entity firsthand. According to the research, one in every five Americans (20%) has had a personal contact with a ghost.

Fewer (11%) indicated they had directly encountered a demon, and even fewer (4%) said they had experienced a werewolf or vampire (3 percent). Approximately one-in-nine people (11%) claimed to have experienced supernatural entities of a different kind.

Gender may play a role in people’s willingness to believe in ghosts: women were found to be 50% more likely than males to believe in ghosts (31 percent). Women were considerably more inclined than men to believe in demons, with 48% believing in them against 38% believing in them.

Women are more likely than men to say they’ve experienced at least one ghost encounter, with 25% versus 16%, respectively.

Despite having fewer years to experience the supernatural, Americans under 30 were discovered to be the most likely age group to declare they’d had a firsthand contact with a ghost (27 percent). This compares to 16% for those aged 30-44, 20% for those aged 45-64, and 20% for those aged 65 and up.

It didn’t matter if you were a Democrat or a Republican. This is a condensed version of the information.