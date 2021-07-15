Two Dozen Goats Are Set Free in the Park to Help Control the Spread of Invasive Plants

On Wednesday, two dozen goats were transported to New York City’s Riverside Park as a new full-time “weeding workforce.” These goats will eat their way through a variety of exotic species in hard-to-reach areas of the park as part of the Riverside Park Conservancy’s Woodland Restoration Initiative. Five goats will remain in the park until the end of August, allowing New Yorkers the chance to vote in the Vote-the-GOAT election for their Ranked-Choice G.O.A.T.

The “Running of the Goats,” which took place on July 14, welcomed the goats back into the city after a year’s absence. The Riverside Park Conservancy released a video of the event to Twitter, showing goat aficionados from all around the city lining up to watch as the amicable herd made its way to the park.

They’re baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Fans of goats went to Riverside Park today for a historic event. pic.twitter.com/hrH9XTgGeb

— July 14, 2021, Riverside Park Conservancy (@RiversideParkNY)

Even United States Representative Jerry Nadler, a Democrat from New York, got in on the act.

He tweeted, “Thrilled to be in Riverside Park today to celebrate their wonderful program to clean out invasive plants that harm our precious park with goats.”

It’s all about you, kid! pic.twitter.com/tTHIi0VK8N

14 July 2021 — Rep. Jerry Nadler (@RepJerryNadler)

Throughout the summer, the goats will wander a 2-acre confined area. The goats’ assigned region is considered “difficult to reach” and has grown infested with invasive species like porcelain berry, English ivy, and poison ivy, among others.

The Riverside Park Conservancy’s vice president of operations, Lynda Tower, told the New York Times, “The location is on an extremely steep hill, and it’s really difficult to access.” “We have volunteers come in and clear the species, and it reappears after about three weeks. Planting is a difficult task. Diversifying the site is difficult. We ultimately understood we were waging a losing war and that we might need some help. As a result, the goats.”

