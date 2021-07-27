Two dogs are killed by 5,000 bees, and an ex-police officer is stung 40 times: ‘There was nothing I could do.’

On Saturday, a former Los Angeles police officer was attacked by 5,000 furious bees in his backyard, killing two of his dogs and injuring him with more than 40 stings.

The bees were in “attack mode,” according to Bob Ramos of Diamond Bar, California, who said they aggressively mobbed him and three of his dogs. The horrifying episode, according to Ramos, occurred in his backyard, leaving him scurrying to protect himself and his family pets.

“They were on a warpath against anything that got in their way. Ramos told the news site, “There was just nonstop buzzing, and I put a towel on my head, but the bees got under me and hit my ears and face.”

Ramos said his daughter’s two tiny dogs were in the yard when the bees attacked, and he did everything he could to save them while avoiding being stung himself.

However, after being swamped, Ramos sought assistance from the fire department, who advised him against stepping outside because he might be attacked again.

“This was perhaps one of the most terrifying situations I’ve ever encountered because there was nothing I could do…but I had to save my dogs.”

According to Ramos, the two dogs were so terrified of the bees that they tore through a screen door in the house to flee. The animals, on the other hand, were stung so severely that they were unable to withstand the onslaught.

Ramos said he was stung 40 times and went into anaphylactic shock, but he and his chocolate Labrador, Rolo, both survived.

“I’m still trying to persuade myself that I did… With tears in his eyes, Ramos said of the two smaller dogs, “I did everything I could.”

According to KTLA, while Ramos’ instinct to defend his pets is natural, individuals who are stung by bees should do everything they can to flee the stinging insects.

“Do not swat the bees; this only aggravates them. The obvious thing to do is run, as fast as possible,” Dignity Health hospital’s Dr. Victor Waters told the news site.

During a bee onslaught, Waters advises people to “hold their breath.” This is a condensed version of the information.