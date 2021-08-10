Two detainees were beaten by an Arkansas sheriff.

In 2018, an Arkansas sheriff was found guilty of assaulting two people while they were in police custody.

The Department of Justice announced on Monday that Anthony Boen, 51, the Sheriff of Franklin County, Arkansas, was convicted on two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law.

During an interrogation on November 21, 2018, Boen body-slammed a detainee and ripped chunks of his hair off. On December 3, while handcuffed to a bench inside the Franklin County Jail, Boen punched a guy in the head “multiple times” with a closed fist.

In a news statement, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said, “The defendant misused his power as the senior law enforcement official in Franklin County, Arkansas, by beating people in his custody.”

“To make clear that no one is above the law,” Clarke declared, “the Justice Department will continue to vigorously prosecute officers who misuse their authority.”

Boen was chastised by Acting US Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas for “violating” his oath to protect the US and Arkansas constitutions.

“His actions plainly violated not just these victims’ civil rights, but also the trust of Franklin County residents. Cases like this are essential to our office because they concern the most personal and fundamental of civil rights: the right to be safe and uninjured while in the custody of law enforcement officers,” Fowlkes said.

“Today’s guilty conviction demonstrates that when a person’s civil rights are infringed, justice will prevail. The FBI examined the matter and stated, “We will continue to rigorously pursue cases involving violations of basic civil rights that should be provided to everyone.” “When law enforcement officers break their oaths and violate the rights of others, they seriously undermine the public’s faith in law enforcement. Special Agent in Charge James Dawson of the FBI’s Little Rock office said, “Our FBI office remains committed to protecting the public’s confidence by examining all complaints of civil rights abuses throughout Arkansas.”

