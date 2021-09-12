Two Days Before the California Recall Election, Here’s Where Gavin Newsom Stands in Polls.

With only two days until Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall election, polls show that the Democratic leader is well positioned to defeat the Republican-backed challenge.

The election will take place on Tuesday, and voters will be asked whether they want Newsom to stay in office or be removed. Those who want the governor to be removed from office can vote for one of the 46 candidates who are running against him. To stay in office, Newsom needs the support of more than half of California voters, while if he falls short of that, the governor’s competitor with the most votes wins.

Newsom appears to have a substantial lead ahead of the September 14 election, according to recent polls. The Los Angeles Times and the University of California Berkeley Institute of Government Studies released polling data on Friday showing that 60 percent of likely voters reject recalling the governor. Only 38.5 percent of voters support Newsom’s removal from Sacramento.

Another recent Suffolk University poll done on September 6 and 7 found that 58 percent of Californians preferred to keep Newsom in office, while only 41% wanted him removed. A poll conducted by SurveyUSA from September 7 to 8 found a slimmer margin for Newsom, but still showed 54 percent of voters supporting him versus 41 percent opposing him.

According to a poll conducted by Data for Progress, 57 percent of voters wanted the Democratic leader to remain in office, while 43 percent wanted him to be removed. From September 2 to 10, the poll was conducted. According to the Trafalgar Group, which is known for successfully forecasting former President Donald Trump’s victory in 2016, 53 percent of Californians support Newsom, while 43 percent oppose him.

Newsom received 58 percent of the vote in a poll conducted by the Public Policy Institute of California from August 20 to 29, with only 39 percent of voters wanting him removed. According to a YouGov poll conducted between August 27 and September 1, 56 percent of people want the governor to stay in office, while 44 percent want him to depart. According to the latest FiveThirtyEight average of recent California surveys, 56.2 percent of California voters support Newsom, while 41.6 percent oppose him. This is a condensed version of the information.