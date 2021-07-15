Two Cuban protesters were arrested on charges of unlawful assembly as part of Florida’s anti-riot ordinance.

Two men in Florida have been charged with unlawful assembly for obstructing streets or walkways as part of the state’s new anti-riot statute after taking part in anti-government demonstrations for Cuba.

The Associated Press said that supporters of anti-government rallies in Cuba assembled in Tampa on Tuesday night to take over an exit ramp at I-275 and Dale Mabry Highway, where Julian Rodriguez-Rodriguez, 30, Maikel Vazquez-Pico, 39, and others were arrested. Gov. Ron DeSantis passed a riot law earlier this year, making it a crime to block certain roads under specific conditions. Other rioting sanctions include harsher sentences for belligerent protestors.

“The Governor does not instruct law enforcement on how to carry out their daily duties. Anyone who breaks the law, however, is subject to arrest,” DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw told the Associated Press.

Rodriguez-Rodriguez and Maikel Vazquez-Pico were both taken into custody on allegations of violence on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. As of Thursday, they were both being held without bond in the Hillsborough County Jail.

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

In Tampa, Interstate 275 and Dale Mabry Highway are prominent thoroughfares.

The new law establishes increased criminal sanctions for anyone who plan unruly demonstrations. People who drive through demonstrators obstructing a road are also protected under the law.

The law was introduced in response to last summer’s racial justice marches, during which police used tear gas and arrested some Black Lives Matter protestors who took to the streets for days at a time.

In connection with the protests, a third man, 34-year-old Evelio Ramirez-Carrasco of Tampa, was detained on counts of unlawful assembly and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, both misdemeanors. According to court documents, Ramirez-Carrasco was granted a summons to appear in court.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, he qualified for a notice to appear because of his charges, but the other two guys did not.

According to news reports, protesters blocked the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah for around 30 minutes on Wednesday night. During the rainy rush hour on Tuesday, they blocked the same highway for hours.

DeSantis stated during a roundtable discussion on Cuba in Miami on Tuesday that the demonstrations in. This is a condensed version of the information.