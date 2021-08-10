Two brothers are accused of killing Chicago cop Ella French and injuring another.

On Monday, two brothers were charged with the murder of Chicago Police Officer Ella French and the injury of another officer.

Emonte Morgan, also known as Monte Morgan, is accused of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder (two counts), aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Morgan was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to a robbery allegation in 2019.

For his part in the alleged crime, Eric Morgan, 22, faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, and obstruction of justice.

The United States has also charged Jamal Danzy, 29. With federal firearm offences, the Attorney’s Office is involved. He reportedly purchased the handgun and provided it to Eric Morgan despite knowing Morgan was a convicted felon.

According to Police Supt. David Brown, a woman who fled the scene of the crime after being in the vehicle was not charged.

French and her partner stopped the Morgans’ automobile in West Englewood, Chicago, on August 7. The fight between Monte Morgan and French lasted from the trunk to the interior of the car. Morgan fatally shot French and injured her partner before being fatally shot by a third cop on the scene.

French’s partner is currently in a nearby hospital in critical condition.

On Sunday evening, the Chicago Police Department issued a comment on the tragedy via Twitter.

The department stated, “We will never forget the true bravery she displayed as she laid her life down to protect others.” “As we mourn the loss of this hero, please keep her family, loved ones, and fellow Chicago Police officers in your thoughts.” “Please also pray for her wounded partner, who is battling for his life in the hospital.” We’re asking for everyone’s prayers to be lifted up for this officer and his family as they recover,” the department wrote.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that French’s brother, Andrew French, claimed his sister “always wanted to make a difference.” “I was never surprised when she stated she was going to be a sheriff and then a cop,” he said. He stated, “It just made sense.”

It had been French. This is a condensed version of the information.