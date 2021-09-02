Two babies were discovered dead in a vehicle outside a daycare in South Carolina.

Two babies were discovered dead in a van outside of a daycare in South Carolina.

The twin male infants were discovered shortly after 5:30 p.m. outside the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy, according to WLTX. The academy is a daycare, pre-school, and after-school program for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old. It has over 100 daycares in nine states under its umbrella.

It’s unknown whether the babies went to the academy. It’s also unclear whether academy employees were involved in their killings, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Office deputies. The investigation is still going on.

WACH reporter Shay Simon tweeted on Wednesday evening that the parking area was packed with screaming and wailing quickly after the infants were located.

The reason of death has yet to be revealed. Social media users, on the other hand, have hypothesized that the vehicle’s internal temperature may have had a part.

On Wednesday evening, Richland County experienced a high of 83 degrees Fahrenheit. A temperature of 80 degrees can quickly raise the temperature inside a car to 109 degrees in 20 minutes. A car’s inside temperature can rise to over 125 degrees in an hour in 83-degree weather.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, a child’s body heats up three to five times faster than an adult’s (AAP). Because children’s bodies are smaller, heat is concentrated in a smaller area. When a child’s temperature reaches 104 degrees, his or her primary organs begin to shut down. According to the AAP, a child’s temperature can exceed 107 degrees and cause death.

Jennifer Stockburger, director of operations at Consumer Reports’ Auto Test Center, states, “Children should never be left unsupervised in a car for even a short amount of time.” “Our test results illustrate how quickly temperatures inside the car climb, regardless of whether your car is light or dark, even when it isn’t so hot outside.”

Even if the temperature outside is beautiful, children inside cars are at risk of overheating. Even in 70-degree weather, a car’s inside temperature can reach 115 degrees.

According to NoHeatStroke.org, the twin infants were the second and third children found dead inside a vehicle in South Carolina this year. A database on heat stroke deaths can be found on the website. This is a condensed version of the information.