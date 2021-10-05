Two Arkansas teenagers go missing, prompting an investigation.

Two adolescents have been missing since going on a day trip on Saturday morning, according to Arkansas authorities.

According to a statement from the local sheriff’s office, Ashley Darlene Walls, 17, and Matthew Allen Morrison, 18, left a rural region in Jackson County around 11:30 a.m. on October 2 and have not been seen since.

Both were last seen in a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer, silver in color, with disabled plates, and dressed in Newport High School gear.

According to phone records, the pair’s cells were active early Sunday morning somewhere between the Jackson County/Woodruff County line in Arkansas and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has asked anyone with information on Walls and Morrison’s whereabouts to call 870-523-5842.

The sheriff’s office has been contacted for more information.

The appeal comes at a time when there are several high-profile missing person hunts underway.

Among them, a family who went on a week-long camping trip near Bullhead City, Arizona, has been missing for weeks, according to police.

Erika Irene Allison, 36, and Joshua Robert Martinez, 30, had intended to take their 17-year-old son, Psymon J. Kelly, camping for seven to ten days beginning September 11, according to a post on social media from the Kingman Police Department.

Lauren Cho, a 30-year-old woman who went missing in California on June 28, is also being sought by investigators. Cho, a New Jersey music teacher, was last seen leaving her home in Yucca Valley, California, about 3 p.m. on that day, and has not been heard from since. Cho had relocated from New Jersey to California eight months before to her disappearance.

The attention drawn to Gabby Petito’s case has drawn attention to other unsolved missing person cases.

Petito was last seen on August 25 in Grand Teto, Wyoming, with her fiancé Brian Laundrie on a cross-country road trip. Petito was discovered dead in Grand Teto National Park on September 19, and her death was considered a homicide by authorities.

Laundrie, a person of interest in the investigation, returned home without Petito on September 1 and then went into hiding on September 17 after informing his family. This is a condensed version of the information.