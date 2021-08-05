Two Arkansas school districts are suing the state over a mask ban, one of which has over 800 students in COVID quarantine.

According to the Associated Press, two Arkansas school districts are suing the state over a limitation on enforcing mask mandates, one of which has over 800 persons in COVID-19 quarantine.

The lawsuit filed by the Little Rock and Marion school districts is the state of Arkansas’ second against Governor Asa Hutchinson’s April statute forbidding schools and other government entities from enforcing masks.

“There is no rational rationale for depriving public school kids, teachers, and staff, as well as the school boards tasked with keeping them safe, the right to ensure that those who work and learn in our public schools are as safe as possible,” according to the lawsuit.

Hutchinson summoned the Legislature back into session this week to consider reversing the school ban, but fellow Republicans are opposed. As Arkansas’ coronavirus infections rise ahead of classes starting statewide later this month, Hutchinson is facing mounting pressure to lift the prohibition.

The lawsuit claims that the ban is unconstitutional under Arkansas law. It asks for a temporary restraining order while the lawsuit is being examined.

Because to the outbreak, 839 pupils and 10 staff have been confined since school began last week, according to the Marion School District. In a Facebook post, the district announced that 46 children and 10 staff members had tested positive for the virus.

As the state’s coronavirus cases continued to rise, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson went ahead with measures to allow schools to enforce face masks, but met stiff pushback from other Republicans.

Hutchinson brought the majority-GOP Legislature back into session to discuss a revision to a state law he signed in April that prohibits schools and other government entities from imposing mask mandates. A proposal to prevent the state from having to continue paying supplemental unemployment benefits to thousands of residents is also on the agenda for the session, which starts on Wednesday.

As the number of instances and hospitalizations in the state rises, Hutchinson is being pressured to reconsider the prohibition. Arkansas reported the largest one-day increase in hospitalizations since the pandemic began on Monday.

