Twitter is refusing to take down a pro-Trump candidate’s call to “execute” election fraudsters.

A pro-Trump congressional candidate’s post calling for the murder of “everyone involved” in election fraud was not removed by Twitter.

After an audit in Arizona’s Maricopa County upheld President Joe Biden’s victory, Jarome Bell, a Republican running in Virginia’s second congressional district, made the statements.

However, Bell, a 27-year Navy veteran, has called for audits in all 50 states. “Audit all 50 states,” he tweeted on Friday. Arrest everyone involved. Try everything you can. Convict everyone involved. Execute everyone who is engaged. #MaricopaCountyFraud.”

The message sparked controversy, and many wondered why it hadn’t been removed because it violated Twitter’s policy against the celebration of violence.

“The tweet you cited is not in violation of the Twitter Rules,” a Twitter spokeswoman informed This website on Monday.

Former Virginia Congressman Denver Riggleman was one among those who slammed Bell’s remark.

“This tweet had a lot of self-proclaimed Christians loving it. “I’m sure someone is recording everyone ‘liking’ this illogical nonsense,” Riggleman commented. “It’s necessary for sanity to be more aggressive than insane. That’s me, the huckleberry.”

“You once swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, and now you’re rooting for fascism,” wrote Fred Wellman of the Lincoln Project. Because you’re simply another seditionist, you’ll never be elected.” “Hold my beer,” Bell answered.

Former director of the US Office of Government Ethics under Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, Walter Shaub, also slammed Bell’s post. He wrote, “I hear there are some jobs in the Taliban regime that you might be interested in.”

The highly panned audit in Arizona’s most populated county, which was pushed by Republicans in the state Senate, came to an end on Friday with a report that found no evidence to support Trump’s claims. This is a condensed version of the information.