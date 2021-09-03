Twitter is outraged by a report that Remington is looking for Sandy Hook victims’ report cards.

The latest subpoena issued by American gun maker Remington to nine families who lost loved ones in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has sparked outrage on Twitter.

The academic, attendance, and disciplinary records of five children killed in the massacre were subpoenaed by Remington on Thursday. The school records of four murdered instructors were also included in the subpoena.

Shannon Watts founded Moms on Demand, a grassroots movement dedicated to reducing gun violence via education and other tools.

Watts wrote, “Clearly Remington’s lawyers are threatening the family with using this material to further engage and encourage the conspiracy theorists who’ve made the Sandy Hook School families’ life a living misery for almost a decade.”

“For what possible purpose?” wrote writer Robin Williams Adams. Do they intend to suggest that they were bad teachers or students whose deaths were thus unimportant?”

Jena Friedman, a comedian, questioned the request’s motivation.

“What law firm is defending Remington, and how do they think the jury will be swayed by a slain first-disciplinary grader’s record?” I’m sincerely interested. I’d also like to know the identities of the lawyers. “This nonsense is ridiculous,” she exclaimed.

"'We have no explanation for why Remington subpoenaed Newtown…to collect the [records]…" tweeted Screen Rant editor Alisha Grauso. Yes, I do. Remington aims to portray the deceased children as "bad kids" in some way.