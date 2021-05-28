Twitter is outraged at a teacher’s warning to educators that if they don’t embrace anti-racist thinking, they will be fired.

In clips circulating on social media, a Portland, Oregon teacher warned her fellow educators at the Beaverton School District to adopt anti-racist thinking or risk being fired, according to a February Zoom conference made public.

Katherine Watkins, an eighth-grade humanities teacher, made her remarks during the district’s virtual equity summit, which was broadcast on YouTube by Parents Defending Education (PDE) in late April, and portions of her remarks were posted on social media on Thursday, drawing a lot of attention.

“I understand if you’re resistant, but you’re going to have to finally come to the light because if you keep up those old colonial beliefs, you’re going to be fired because you’re going to be causing trauma to our children,” Watkins said during the Zoom conversation.

A Portland, Oregon eighth-grade teacher has a message for her colleagues:

Children are abused by teachers who do not educate anti-racism. Either start teaching anti-racism or you’ll be fired by the district.

“So, in the same way that we fire teachers who sexually abuse our children, we will terminate teachers who do racist things to our children and traumatize them,” she continued, before adding, “You either progress or dissolve.”

Her remarks, which were recently re-shared on Twitter, have sparked a flurry of debates and reactions.

“Institutional leaders have been urged to reconsider their involvement in the persistence of implicit bias and systemic racism during the last year. It’s no different in the Beaverton School District. Shellie Bailey-Shah, a spokesperson for the district, told Washington Newsday, “It is our job to uncover and modify inequitable practices that hurt our children and staff of color.”

“We hear Ms. Watkins express her expectation that all of our instructors engage in true anti-bias, anti-racist work for the sake of our students in the comments,” she continued.

"The Beaverton School District has a varied student population. Our students identify as Black, Indigenous, or People of Color in greater than half of their classes. Our goal as educators is to make sure that every child, staff member and community member in our district feels welcomed, supported and encouraged.