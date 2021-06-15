Twitter Goes Crazy Over Joe Rogan’s Mocking Skywritten Marriage Proposal

This past Saturday, residents of Los Angeles witnessed a comically public marriage proposal, replete with a proclamation of love and a dig at podcast host Joe Rogan’s height.

According to TheWrap, a business named Sky Typers performed the sky-written proposal, which cost $17,000. The plan wowed Twitter, which couldn’t believe someone would spend thousands of dollars to disrespect Rogan in such a detailed way.

The proposal, according to Twitter users, was as follows: Mollie Pratt, will you marry me?” “She agreed.” “I adore you above all else.” “I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.” “Until death do us part,” says the narrator.

But the intricate proposition didn’t end there. “One more thing,” the proposer added, “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3.”

To make the performance more amusing, the skywriting company misspelled the word “literally” on its first attempt. Photos of the event show the word was first spelled without the “r.”

It is worth noting Joe Rogan is not literally 5’3“. According to Wikipedia, the podcast host is actually 5’7”; however, Twitter couldn’t stop talking about the jab, and many didn’t seem to care that it was inaccurate.

“Joe Rogan when he finds the guy who had a plane sky write Joe Rogan is 5’3”,” said one tweeter who added a gif of a child climbing on a step stool to punch someone in the face.

