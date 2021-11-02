Twitter erupts as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is hampered by technical difficulties.

The multiple technical glitches that hampered Monday night’s edition of “Dancing with the Stars” had Twitter commentators in stitches.

The show played the wrong video package at one point. After a commercial break, the show’s host Tyra Banks’ microphone was muted, thereby drowning out her introduction to the final group dance to Queen’s “We Are the Champions.” Fans of the show jokingly mocked the shaky production on Twitter.

“#DWTS just keeps getting messier every week,” tweeted @tisthephanszn.

#DWTS just keeps getting messier every week— liv (@tisthephanszn) November 2, [email protected] added, “help did anybody else’s tv cut out when the judges started judging melora #DWTS”— liv (@tisthephanszn) November 2, [email protected] said, “Now no mic. A. Mess. #dwts”

There is no longer a microphone. It’s a disaster. “The entire production of Dancing with the Stars is an incredible catastrophe,” Marielle (@TheNolaChick) commented on November 2, [email protected] #DWTS #DWTS #DWTS #DWTS #DWTS #DWTS #DWTS #DWTS #DWTS

The entire Dancing with the Stars production is a complete disaster. Is it possible that they used the wrong clip? #DWTS— (@Earthtochenzita) November 2, [email protected] tweeted, “#DWTS tonight” and posted an animated GIF of a cat belly-up against a background of color bars, which can appear on televisions when there’s a serious technical issue.

Tonight’s #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Te3KXzAzWX

— “The coolest part of watching this program is seeing the horrific technological glitches every week,” Aimee Burch (@aimeeb11) tweeted on November 2, [email protected] Backstage, there has to be a free bar. #DWTS”.

Every week’s terrifying technological glitches are the best part of watching this show.

Backstage, there has to be a free bar.

#DWTS https://t.co/zfL7IBYOnC October 26, 2021 — The Terrible Hook (@TheTerribleHook) “The best part of #DWTS was when they had technical difficulties and we couldn’t hear Tyra speak,” Jennifer Mercado commented. When they experienced technical difficulties and we couldn’t hear Tyra speak, that was the best part of #DWTS — “I really,” Jennifer Mercado (@jenn jenn02) posted on November 2, [email protected] This is a condensed version of the information.