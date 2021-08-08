Twenty female Cuomo supporters demonstrate in front of the governor’s office, chanting, “AG Has an Agenda.”

On Saturday, a group of 20 women gathered in front of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office in New York City to show their support for him as he confronts sexual harassment claims.

According to the New York Post, supporters were holding posters defending New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, one of which said, “Governor Andrew Cuomo Getting in Done for New York.”

Another banner read, “AG has an Agenda,” alluding to New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which just released a thorough investigative report alleging Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law.

Cuomo’s supporters at the rally claimed they don’t believe the women were sexually harassed by him.

“Women are ludicrous at this point. One admirer told the Post, “It’s over the top, they’re just going after him.”

She went on to say that the governor’s critics were striving for “notoriety.”

Martha Flores-Vazquez, a Democratic district leader from Queens, was among those who marched on Saturday, calling Cuomo a “hero” for his reaction to the pandemic. She emphasized her worries about the governor, stating, “This is a sad day in America for a lot of folks in New York City.”

Cuomo has denied any misconduct, claiming the study and charges are politically driven. In a filmed defense, he said, “I never touched anyone inappropriately or made unwanted sexual approaches.”

However, Democratic officials at the federal and state levels, including President Joe Biden, have called for the governor’s resignation.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Chair of the New York State Democratic Committee Jay Jacobs, Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams, and New York Representatives Hakeem Jeffries and Gregory Meeks have all called for the governor to resign.

On Thursday, Adams told CNN that the governor must decide whether or not to resign. “I hope he will, but it is up to him to make the final decision.”

Following the release of Attorney General James’ damning 165-page report on Cuomo, Cuomo’s personal lawyer Rita Glavin and Paul Fishman of Arnold and Porter LLP set out their case in a news conference on Friday.

Cuomo’s legal staff has been accused of downplaying sexual harassment charges and “trigger[ing]” survivors of assault with their defense of the governor, according to a New York State Assembly member.

Assembly member Yuh-Line Niou, who is also a sexual assault survivor, reacted. This is a condensed version of the information.