Tusitala Toese, a member of the Proud Boys, accuses Portland cops of failing to protect him.

Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a convicted member of the right-wing Proud Boys group, has slammed the police for not protecting him during a Portland rally on Sunday night that turned violent.

Toese made the remarks in a video interview for the Polish American Brotherhood website with right-wing journalist Tara Szczepanski.

“To all the officers out there right now, you put that down, fing duty down, and stand down because of a tyrant’s orders? Toese said, “You’re a disgrace to that fing patch.”

“Throw it out the window and f***ing walk away. Because we’re sick and tired of it, and I’m afraid I’ll be jailed in a few days,” he continued, his voice quivering as if he were about to cry.

Toese attends Proud Boy rallies in Portland and Vancouver, Washington, on a regular basis. He was sentenced to six months in prison in Portland in October 2020 after breaking his probation.

In January of that year, he pled guilty to an assault charge stemming from a beating in Northeast Portland in 2018.

Hundreds of protestors clashed in downtown Portland on Sunday night, including Toese. Proud Boys and left-wing Antifa supporters clashed in a brawl that culminated in at least one man being detained for shooting demonstrators with a gun.

The unrest began on Sunday at 4 p.m., when far-right groups gathered for an event called “Summer of Love,” commemorating an extraordinarily violent conflict in the city last summer that resulted in the death of a right-wing protester.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting, Toese was the event’s emcee.

According to Oregon Live, about 300 left-wing demonstrators arrived at Tom McCall Waterfront Park that afternoon to disrupt the Proud Boys event.

According to The Guardian, Proud Boys shot rounds from airsoft gardens, while Antifa activists tossed fireworks.

The gunfight occurred just after 6 p.m., when Antifa activists were attempting to track down a man who they were attempting to persuade to leave.