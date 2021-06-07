‘Turning sadness into dancing’: George Floyd Memorial Festival

Gunfire erupted near the Minneapolis junction where George Floyd was killed, just hours before a family-friendly street fair was set to commemorate his death at the hands of police.

As gunfire rang out, people rushed and sought cover, according to Associated Press video from 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, also known as George Floyd Square.

One individual later presented at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police, but it was unclear whether that individual was injured in the event near the crossroads.

Philip Crowther is a correspondent with AP Global Media Services, which publishes the Associated Press.