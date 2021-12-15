Turning Point USA’s ‘AmericaFest’ has confirmed Kyle Rittenhouse as a guest speaker.

Kyle Rittenhouse’s post-murder trial publicity tour will continue later this month in Phoenix, Arizona, with a guest speaker appearance at Turning Point USA’s forthcoming “AmericaFest.”

The organization (established by The Washington Newsday contributor Charlie Kirk) stated that Rittenhouse would be speaking at the event between December 18 and 21 at the Phoenix Convention Center. Rittenhouse was exonerated of all charges in November in relation to the tragic shootings in Kenosha.

On Tuesday night, the Turning Point USA Twitter account tweeted, “HUGE NEWS! [Rittenhouse] Is Now CONFIRMED To Speak At the Biggest, Greatest Freedom Party Ever!”

“This Event Will Be Unlike Anything You’ve Seen Before…DON’T MISS OUT!”

Rittenhouse will speak with prominent right-wing figures like Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfied, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Donald Trump Jr., and former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany as a guest speaker.

“This four-day event is set to be the country’s largest celebration of our constitutional rights and freedoms—featuring the best and brightest speakers, dozens of like-minded sponsoring organizations, thousands of freedom-loving patriots, and the introduction of musical talent with a number of very special concerts,” according to a description on the “AmericaFest” event page.

“As we continue to bridge the gap between politics and entertainment to win America’s culture war, AmericaFest will be an event unlike anything the movement has ever seen by producing an experience that breaks the typical standards of a political conference.”

IMPORTANT INFORMATION! @ThisIsKyleR Has Been CONFIRMED To Speak At The World’s Largest, Greatest Freedom Party! This isn’t going to be like anything you’ve ever seen before… DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS OPPORTUNITY! #AMFEST2021APPLY https://t.co/x0KmuK3tFm pic.twitter.com/tY2bDt0amK — @TPUSA (Turning Point USA) 15 December 2021 Rittenhouse has been adopted by the right and hailed as a patriotic hero after being acquitted of homicide in the shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, during Black Lives Matter rallies in Kenosha last August.

Rittenhouse has met with Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, as well as given a number of interviews on conservative media channels, in the weeks following his extremely divided trial, in which he said he was acting in self-defense.

