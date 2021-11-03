Turkey the Squirrel Delights the Internet in a Viral Video by Holding a Woman’s Hand.

Turkey, a rescued squirrel, has won the hearts of people all around the world when a video of him holding hands with his previous caretaker went viral.

Cindy Jenkins (@pipthebabysquirrel), Turkey’s “Momma,” submitted the video on TikTok on Monday. The post has now received more than four million views and 500,000 likes.

Jenkins took the footage, which starts with her approaching Turkey, who is sitting on the ground next to a parked car.

“Well hello,” Jenkins says as she crouches down next to Turkey from behind the camera. Mr. Turkey-butt, were you merely waiting for me?” “Whatcha doing, precious?” she asks as she proceeds to pat the squirrel. “How has your day gone?” Turkey reaches out and clutches one of Jenkins’ fingers with his hands as she continues to pet him. The two continue seated in this position till the end of the video.

“Turkey is a rescued squirrel that was released about a year ago with his sisters. Jenkins told Storyful, “They’ve all stayed close by, have nests and babies.” “Turkey is nice and mellow, and despite the fact that he is now a wild squirrel, he still adores his mother.” Young squirrels that repeatedly approach people, according to The Humane Society of the United States, have most likely been abandoned by their mothers.

In most circumstances, it’s preferable to call a rehabilitator and leave it to professionals; but, according to The Humane Society, a person can intervene if a young squirrel falls from a nest, a squirrel nest falls from the tree, or a falling tree includes a squirrel nest.

“Give the mother squirrel a chance to reclaim her young and relocate them to a new nest if the infant and/or their nest fell from the tree today,” The Humane Society advised.

If the weather is cold, The Humane Society recommends putting the newborn squirrel in a shoebox with a heating pad or a hot water bottle. A flannel shirt should be placed between the infant and the heating apparatus to protect the newborn from overheating, according to the organization.

Monitor the baby and contact a wildlife rehabilitator if the mother does not return for her child by dusk. Click here for more extensive instructions.

Turkey swooned among commenters.

Midge exclaimed, “What a distinguished fellow.”

“I think that’s incredible, and I adore it.” This is a condensed version of the information.