Tulsi Gabbard urges Democratic Party leaders to stop dividing Americans based on their skin color.

Former Hawaii Democrat Tulsi Gabbard took aim at her political party’s leaders, demanding them to stop dividing Americans “by the color of our skin.”

Gabbard waged a failed 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign and decided not to run for reelection to the House after encountering strong opposition from her own party. She endorsed then-presidential candidate Joe Biden after dropping out of the race last year, but she has remained critical of fellow Democrats.

Gabbard shared a clip from a Friday interview with Fox News anchor Sean Hannity, in which she criticized “elite” Democrats for their “arrogance.” She claimed that they are cut off from the American people and that they do not listen to voters.

“Only dogs respond to ‘dog whistles,’ so the media and Democratic leaders need to stop calling millions of Americans dogs. Stop trying to divide us based on our skin color. Put an end to your policy of open borders. As Americans and God’s children, treat us all with the respect we deserve “She posted a video of the interview on Twitter.

Gabbard told Hannity that Democratic leaders show “continuing disregard for the American people.” “We don’t have leaders who genuinely respect the American people,” the former representative remarked. They aren’t paying attention to “what parents are concerned about,” she claimed. The “power elite,” according to Gabbard, are attempting to “pull us apart based on the color of our skin.” Parents are concerned about their children’s education and other issues, she warned, but Democratic leaders aren’t listening to them.

